First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (FREVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.50.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.