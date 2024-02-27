First National Co. (FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 15th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First National has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First National to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of FXNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.56. First National has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.62). First National had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that First National will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First National by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

