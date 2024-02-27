First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Capital Realty from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.41.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.85 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

