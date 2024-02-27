Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $75.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 949,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,065. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 335,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

