Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

