Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

FIS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.24. 2,784,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,889. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

