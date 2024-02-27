FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

