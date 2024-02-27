Fernbridge Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132,252 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 12,921,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

