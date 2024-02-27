Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $42.03 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 4.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $42,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.48. 119,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,942. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

