Fernbridge Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,142 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 5.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Gartner worth $58,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,602 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $460.35. 73,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,211. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.00. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

