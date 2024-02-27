Fernbridge Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59,713 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,682 shares of company stock worth $420,351,741. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

