Fei USD Hits Market Capitalization of $13.62 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $356,945.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015518 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,026.97 or 0.99989625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00192515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,372,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,113,398 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,291,791.67661487 with 14,033,124.29385259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.969924 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $200,521.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

