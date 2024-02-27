Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

NYSE:FSS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. 343,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,962. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. Federal Signal has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.