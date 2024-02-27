Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FATE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $685.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

