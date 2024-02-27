Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) & Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Critical Contrast

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Free Report) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Evolus -34.11% -507.42% -32.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and Evolus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Evolus $148.62 million 5.44 -$74.41 million ($1.11) -12.73

Volatility and Risk

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vectura Group and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Evolus has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Evolus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Evolus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It serves self-pay aesthetic healthcare market. Evolus, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

