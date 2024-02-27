EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $25.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.26% from the stock’s previous close.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 872,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $580.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

