EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. EverQuote traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 318166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVER

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154 in the last 90 days. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 14.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $661.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.87.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.