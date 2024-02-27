Evercore ISI Raises ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $350.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.64.

ICON Public stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.32 and a 200-day moving average of $262.26. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $323.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

