Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

