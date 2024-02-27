Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESNT. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.23%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

