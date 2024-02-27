Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Holdings Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,785,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 31.4% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 356,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 19.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 240,145 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

