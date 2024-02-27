Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after acquiring an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,438,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 176,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

