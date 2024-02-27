Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 210.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $880.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,590. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $891.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $783.69.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

