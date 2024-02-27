EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.