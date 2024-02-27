Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

