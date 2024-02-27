Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,026 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $575.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

