Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,654 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE C opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

