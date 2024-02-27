Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

