Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Sabre as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 461,115 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $61,780,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

