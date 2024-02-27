Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after buying an additional 800,685 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

