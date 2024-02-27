EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 863.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $139,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,060. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

