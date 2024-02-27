Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Releases Earnings Results

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

ENLT opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLT shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,972,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

