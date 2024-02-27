Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLT. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

