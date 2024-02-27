Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$27.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.76.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.07. 675,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,588. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$17.65 and a twelve month high of C$25.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

