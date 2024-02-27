Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ERF
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus
Enerplus Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.01.
Enerplus Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.