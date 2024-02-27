Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

