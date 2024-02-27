Energi Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $658,064.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 67% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,151,657 coins and its circulating supply is 74,151,586 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

