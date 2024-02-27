Enerflex (EFXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $655.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.42. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

