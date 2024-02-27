Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $224.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.22. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.