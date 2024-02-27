Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.14% of Encompass Health worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. 172,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,526. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

