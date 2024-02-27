Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,794,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821,785 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.79% of Enbridge worth $557,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

ENB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.