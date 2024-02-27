Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down to $46.08

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.08, but opened at $44.08. Employers shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 12,924 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Employers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Employers

Employers Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.