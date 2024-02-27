Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.