Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Stock Down 0.1 %

About Emera

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.85. 338,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.88.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.