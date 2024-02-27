Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.20.
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
