Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Embraer comprises about 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Embraer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 285,282 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 2,252,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,571. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

