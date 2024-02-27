Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after acquiring an additional 569,935 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

