Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $771.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.27. The company has a market cap of $733.34 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

