Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $237,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $767.40. 1,469,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47. The company has a market cap of $729.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

