Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 715,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

