Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 1,768,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

