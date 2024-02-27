Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

ELAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 1,467,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

